Pakistan spearhead Shaheen reaches 100 ODI wickets

KOLKATA: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took his 100th wicket in one-day internationals during the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan with the fifth delivery of his first over for nought, reaching the 100-wicket milestone in his 51st game.

Shaheen is the 21st bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more wickets in ODIs, with fellow left-arm pacer Wasim Akram topping the list with 502 wickets in 356 matches.

Shaheen made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup in 2018 and has since become one of the top new ball bowlers in all formats of the game.

Shaheen has 105 wickets in 27 Tests and 64 in 52 Twenty20 internationals.