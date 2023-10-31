BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2023 01:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KOLKATA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in a World Cup clash unlikely to save the teams’ fading semi-final dreams.

Bangladesh, who have lost five of their six matches, brought batsman Towhid Hridoy back in for Mahedi Hasan from the side that lost to the Netherlands.

Pakistan have made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa in Chennai by one wicket, recalling fit-again opener Fakhar Zaman as well as Agha Salman and Usama Mir.

Shadab Khan is still recovering from the concussion he suffered during a fall against South Africa while struggling opener Imam-ul-Haq and spinner Mohammad Nawaz were also left out.

Zaman is playing only his second match of the tournament after suffering a knee injury.

With four defeats in six games, Pakistan need to win on Tuesday to keep alive their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

However, they come into the game with players reportedly not having been paid for five months and with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq quitting over claims of a conflict of interest.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Shakib Al Hasan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Gas tariffs increased

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

Read more stories