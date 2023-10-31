BAFL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
FABL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.49 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.93%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,291 Increased By 58.5 (1.12%)
BR30 18,294 Increased By 153.4 (0.85%)
KSE100 51,974 Increased By 491.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,811 Increased By 161.3 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Alibaba upgrades AI model Tongyi Qianwen, releases industry

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 11:16am

HONG KONG: Chinese technology giant Alibaba said on Tuesday it has updated its artificial intelligence (AI) model Tongyi Qianwen and released a suite of industry-specific AI models amid an intensifying AI race among tech companies.

Alibaba’s cloud computing arm at its annual conference in Hangzhou said Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 has “hundreds of billions of” parameters - a benchmark used to measure AI model power - making it one of the world’s most powerful AI models by that metric.

It also said it has launched eight AI models for the entertainment, finance, healthcare and legal industries.

The upgrade comes just six months after the model’s initial release, reflecting the pace at which tech companies are racing to control China’s nascent and quickly expanding AI market. Rival Tencent last month said China was in the middle of a “war of a hundred models”, with over 130 flooding the market.

Tencent said its Hunyuan AI has more than 100 billion parameters and exceeds OpenAI’s GPT-4 model in processing Chinese.

The GPT-3 AI model from Microsoft-backed OpenAI contained 175 billion parameters in 2020 and Meta Platform’s Llama 2 model had 70 billion parameters in 2023.

Alibaba promises major discounts ahead of China’s ‘Singles Day’ shopping event

Alibaba’s industry-specific models went online on Tuesday, offering dedicated tools for creating images, writing computer code, analysing financial data and searching for legal documents.

At the conference, Chairman Joe Tsai also said about half of large-language AI models in the China now run on Alibaba Cloud.

He said Alibaba’s AI model-sharing platform ModelScope now features 2,300 models and 2.7 million contributing developers.

Alibaba artificial intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba upgrades AI model Tongyi Qianwen, releases industry

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories