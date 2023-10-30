Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son dies of bullet wound in Talamba

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

