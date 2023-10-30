BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 28 and October 29, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son dies of bullet wound in Talamba
Read here for details.
- Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza
Read here for details.
- Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials
Read here for details.
- Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases
Read here for details.
- Remittance inflows likely to recover
Read here for details.
- Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years
Read here for details.
- Restructuring of PRAL under way
Read here for details.
- Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high
Read here for details.
Comments