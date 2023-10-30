Restructuring of PRAL under way

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started a major reform of “digital tax transformation” in the FBR under which restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) is under way with a special focus on dealing with the issue of overstaffing and expenditures.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on the constitution of sub-groups for restructuring and revitalisation of PRAL.

In pursuance of a consultative meeting held for “Restructuring and Revitalization of PRAL,” it was decided that sub-groups comprising of FBR officers shall be constituted who would share proposals for restructuring and revitalization of PRAL.

The following two subgroups are hereby constituted: The Sub-group I for rationalisation/ right-sizing of PRAL human resource and Sub-group-II for restructuring of PRAL’s expenditure.

The Sub-group I for rationalisation/ right-sizing of PRAL Human Resource: Mukarram Jah Ansari (PCS/BS-22) Member (Legal & Accounting- Customs) Member of the sub-group; Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi (IRS/BS-20) Chief (IT Systems), Member; Kashif Younas (FBR Ex-Cadre/BS-19) Additional Director, Program Office would be Member cum Secretary of the sub-group.

Under the terms of the reference (TORs) of the Sub-group-I, it will assess the existing workforce of PRAL and the current workforce structure, including skill sets, roles and responsibilities and identify areas where workforce right-sizing is required and give recommendations.

The sub-group will also identify any overstaffing or understaffing issues and assess the alignment of the workforce with the company’s strategic objectives.

The Sub-group (II) for restructuring of PRAL’s Expenditure: Zeba Hai Azhar (PCS/BS-21) Member (Customs-Operations) would be Member of the sub-group; Ardsher Saleem Tariq (IRS/BS-21) Member (Reforms & Modernization), Member and Sardar Omer Sharif (IRS/BS-18) Secretary (IT) would be Member cum Secretary of the sub-group.

The TORs of Sub-group (II) included review the revenue and expenditure of the company and assess their alignment with the company’s strategic objectives and financial stability.

The sub-group will also identify expenditures that are not in line with the functions assigned to PRAL.

It will evaluate whether the current pay structure of the employees in various groups is commensurate with their roles and responsibilities.

The sub-group will give recommendations for improvement in fiscal management of the company to ensure optimal allocation of resources for guaranteeing financial stability.

In addition to the mentioned TORs, both sub-groups shall also recommend changes to be made in Service Level Agreement (SLA) for current financial year and remaining payment of the SLA between PRAL and FBR for the previous year.

Both sub-groups will share recommendations regarding all aspects to the office of Chairman FBR within 15 days of issuance of this notification, FBR added.

