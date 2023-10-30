Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has summoned Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) members IR-Policy and Information Technology to complete an investigation where the tax return devised for Tax Year 2023 was erroneously calculating incorrect tax liability for pensioners, senior citizens, and members of Shuhada families.

In this regard, the FTO has issued notices to the Secretary Revenue Division, FBR Inland Revenue Policy and Information Technology Members to appear before FTO at Islamabad on October 31, 2023.

The tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, had highlighted this anomaly before the FTO in a public interest complaint, wherein FTO ordered to conduct an investigation and summoned heads of FBR-IR Policy and Information Technology wings.

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

Earlier, high-ranking officials from the Member Policy (IR) and Information Technology have made a stunning admission before the FTO that the tax return devised for Tax Year 2023 was erroneously computing wrong tax liabilities till 18.07.2023. The revelation came to light during a hearing at the FTO’s office

The FTO had issued notices to the Secretary Revenue Division and FBR Members to probe the allegations of maladministration as to why the FBR’s system is computing wrong income tax liability with an incorrect rebate for the tax year 2023.

Tax lawyer Waheed Butt stated that FBR Policy Wing is facing severe criticism for its failure to effectively address the issue of tax reduction on tax charged on the yield on Behbood Certificates/ Pensioner’s Benefit Account/ Shuhada Family Welfare Account under Code “930101” in the income tax return devised by the FBR for Tax Year 2023.

The flawed tax calculation has raised concerns among pensioners and senior citizens, many of whom rely on fixed retirement incomes and have limited financial resources. The incorrect tax liability calculations have resulted in undue financial burden and distress for these individuals, who were shocked to find their tax obligations higher than they should rightfully be.

Member Policy should tender an apology before the Pensioners, Senior Citizens, and Shuhada Family for the professional negligence and must be assured that illegal extra tax recovered through faulty tax returns should be returned back promptly, Waheed Butt added.

