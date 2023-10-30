Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

QUETTA: Pakistan Railways has restored the Sibi-Harnai railway service for traffic after 18 years. Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki and Federal Minister of Railways inaugurated the railway service.

Caretaker CM, addressing the ceremony, said that the railway track was closed in February 2006. “Restoration of the railway service will create economic prospects and job opportunities in the region,” he said.

“The Bolan Mail service will be restored on Dec 25, while Nawab Akbar Bugti Express will run in the next phase,” chief minister said.

Sibi-Harnai railway track: work likely to end by June

Moreover, goods trains will also run on the Sibi-Harnai railway track, he added.

“The railway’s track was made dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts which damaged 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area,” an official in the Ministry of Railways earlier told the official news agency.

“The restoration of the railway between the twin historical cities of Sibi and Harnai will have a positive impact on the economy and agriculture of the entire region,” the official added. With the rehabilitation of the railway track, he said not only the students of district Harnai and Ziarat will also get opportunities to acquire higher education but also boost the economic and commercial activities in the region.

In March 2016, a contract for rehabilitation and restoration of the Sibi-Harnai railway track along with the up-gradation of railway stations was awarded to the NLC.