Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son dies of bullet wound in Talamba

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 09:13pm

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil was killed by a bullet in Talamba on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

DSP Mian Chanun Saleem Marth said that Maulana Asim Jamil received a bullet in his chest and was rushed to Talamba Rural Health Center in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway to identify whether the cause of his death is a murder or suicide.

Tariq Jamil also confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

“My son Asim Jamil passed away today in Talamba. […] We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this grieving occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannah.”

This is a developing story

