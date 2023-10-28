BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea
Read here for details.
- Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company
Read here for details.
- Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY
Read here for details.
- 33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister
Read here for details.
- General election by Jan 28, 2024?
Read here for details.
- RMB clearing operations: milestone achieved
Read here for details.
- US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept
Read here for details.
- Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA
Read here for details.
Comments