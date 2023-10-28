BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Muhammad Shafa Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Thar indigenous coal is viable to be converted into gas, liquid as well as urea, as final report of samples collected from Thar coalfield and tested at South African laboratory reveals positive and encouraging results, the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA) said on Friday.

SCA Director General (DG) Haq Nawaz Shar told Business Recorder that the indigenous Thar coal can be converted to gas, liquid and urea as SCA has received final report from the South African Laboratory that suggest that the Thar coal can be converted into gasification.

An ADP scheme “Pre Investment study- Coal to Gas, Coal to Liquid and Urea” was initiated by the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA), Energy Department, Government of Sindh to evaluate the viability of Thar indigenous coal for its conversion to gas, liquid and urea.

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Accordingly, an individual consultant/expert Dr Farid A Malik was hired.

Sharing the progress, he said the coal samples were collected from Thar Coalfield and shipped to South African laboratory for testing and evaluation. The report said the ash content is average around 18% and suitable for gasification.

The CO2 reactivity is high and typical of lignite coal. The Fischer Assay resulted in high tar yields of >20 mass% (air dried basis).

As per the report, the sulphur content is higher than expected, but not a concern from a gasification point of view.

The ash flow temperatures are around 1320-1340oC. FACTSAGETM thermodynamic equilibrium simulations predict the flow temperature of the Pakistan coal also in the range of ±1325oC.

The studied sample was found to show relatively higher Char–CO2 gasification reactivity compared to bituminous coals.

He said a meeting of stakeholders was convened his office a couple of days back, wherein the consultant briefed the forum and enlightened the outcome of the reports.

According to the consultant, It was inferred that the Thar indigenous coal is viable for conversion into gasification and then into liquid & urea.

Unlike previous technology of underground coal gasification, the present report endorses the surface coal gasification.

It was also decided that the report will be shared with high-ups for taking up some practical steps in this connection including the starting of Pilot Project/Demonstration Plant.

It was decided that a seminar would be held on the study results wherein government dignitaries and the relevant stakeholders will be invited for developing consensus on further course of action such as Pilot plant/Demonstration Plant and Coal Gasification Policy.

This move is being viewed as very instrumental given the energy crisis in the country as China and India are already using this technology.

