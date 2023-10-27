BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 27, 2023
Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

  • IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announces reserved verdict
BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2023 Updated October 27, 2023 03:55pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking bail and cancellation of the first information report (FIR) in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict on Friday.

The case in question is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by the Pakista Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

On Thursday, the IHC rejected Imran’s petition against proceedings and indictment in the cipher case by a special court, with an order that Imran be provided a “fair trial”.

In his petition filed on Wednesday, PTI chairman had urged the IHC to declare the exercise of framing charges against him as “illegal and unlawful”.

He moved the court through his lawyer, Salman Safdar advocate and cited the state through the Attorney General’s office and secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents.

During the hearing on Thursday, Imran’s counsel Salman Safdar stated that it took him 10 days to complete his arguments on another petition filed by Imran seeking bail in the said case.

Justice Aamer remarked that he was also taking time in announcing the verdict because such a matter had emerged for the first time and arguments by both sides were presented properly.

Imran Khan’s indictment

A special court indicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on Monday.

The hearing was held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

Imran Khan IHC CJ Aamer Farooq cipher case

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Oct 27, 2023 02:08pm
The same court and the same judge treats two ex PM's so differently that even for a ordinary layman the double standard is so visible that it's astonishing.
Recommended (0)
KU Oct 27, 2023 02:30pm
''He who commits injustice is ever made more wretched than he who suffers it.'' (Plato)
Recommended (0)
ZE Oct 27, 2023 02:48pm
@KU, One can argue that it certainly seems like karma doesn't exist in the real world.
Recommended (0)

