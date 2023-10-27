Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking bail and cancellation of the first information report (FIR) in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict on Friday.

The case in question is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by the Pakista Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

On Thursday, the IHC rejected Imran’s petition against proceedings and indictment in the cipher case by a special court, with an order that Imran be provided a “fair trial”.

In his petition filed on Wednesday, PTI chairman had urged the IHC to declare the exercise of framing charges against him as “illegal and unlawful”.

He moved the court through his lawyer, Salman Safdar advocate and cited the state through the Attorney General’s office and secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents.

During the hearing on Thursday, Imran’s counsel Salman Safdar stated that it took him 10 days to complete his arguments on another petition filed by Imran seeking bail in the said case.

Justice Aamer remarked that he was also taking time in announcing the verdict because such a matter had emerged for the first time and arguments by both sides were presented properly.

Imran Khan’s indictment

A special court indicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on Monday.

The hearing was held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.