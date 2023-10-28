BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-28

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which was apparently in a state of decision paralysis with regard to general elections, has finally started contemplating upon setting January 28 next year as a cut-off date for general elections in the country.

Well-placed sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the top electoral body headed by Sikander Sultan Raja, a pensioned bureaucrat of grade 22, proposed the date of January 28, 2024 during a meeting with ECP members on Friday, as the commission is going to submit a report to Supreme Court of Pakistan about holding general elections.

They said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja along with other ECP members agreed that “January 28, 2024 (Sunday) could be the most appropriate date for elections” and the commission would inform the apex court about it in the next two-three days.

Elections to be held in last week of Jan, insists ECP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, earlier this week, during the apex court’s hearing on the issue of holding timely elections had observed that it was not possible to meet the 90-day deadline for holding general elections and lamented the lack of preparations of the petitioners.

The CJP’s remarks came as he is leading a three-member bench comprising himself, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Aminuddin Khan to hear the petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and others for holding general elections within the 90-day constitutional limit. A day ago, following an interview by President Dr Arif Alvi, who said the election might be delayed, the ECP out rightly rejected the impression of any delay in holding general elections in the country.

The ECP said that the schedule for the general elections would be announced immediately after the announcement of the delimitations, adding the first stage in creating fresh delimitations has already been completed and the second would be completed on October 27. “A final list will be issued by November 30,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja General elections

Comments

1000 characters

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories