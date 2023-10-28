BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-28

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

APP Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 06:23am

WASHINGTON: A senior American diplomat Thursday spoke with caretaker foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss critical issues in the US-Pakistan partnership, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

The Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, also discussed “our mutual interest in facilitating the safe and timely resettlement of eligible Afghans to the United States,” Miller said in a statement.

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

“They also agreed on the importance of free and fair elections that are inclusive and held in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws,” the statement said.

During a discussion on the raging Israel-Palestinian conflict, the Acting Deputy Secretary highlighted the United States’ call for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians from harm, it said. “Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani also agreed on the need for a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from spreading,” the statement added.

FM calls on global community to hold Israel accountable

There seems to be no let-up in the Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza so far. Vetoes by permanent members of the UN Security Council blocked the 15-member body from taking any action aimed at resolving the crisis.

The UN General Assembly, meeting in an emergency session, is set to vote Friday night on a resolution, submitted by Arab and OIC countries, that calls for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave.

Israel US elections US State Department OIC Gaza UNSC Hamas US diplomat US Pakistan partnership Mathew Miller Jalil Abbas Jilani

Comments

1000 characters

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories