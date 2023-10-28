PDWP approves two uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of Physical Planning & Housing & Environment sector with an estimated cost of over Rs 4.739 billion.

The approval was according in 24th meeting of the PDWP for current financial year 2023-24.

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present.

The approved schemes include provision of Tuff Tiles/Sewerage/ Drainage Scheme Malikwal City, Distt MB Din at the cost of Rs 603.683 million.

Another scheme of construction of Green Building for EMC, EPD and Allied New Entities Established under PGDP (DLI-2, PGDP), Lahore at the cost of Rs 4.136 billion was also approved at the meeting.

All Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

