Child-Driven Climate Action Project: LWMC, Pak Mission Society train students in waste management

LAHORE: In a collaborative effort between the Pak Mission Society and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), practical training in waste management was given to students through the ‘Child-Driven Climate Action Project’.

As per the details shared by the LWMC here on Friday, this initiative, aimed at fostering environmental awareness and sustainability, has established Green Clubs in 10 schools catering to eighth, ninth and tenth grade students.

A recent highlight of the project involved more than 90 students and teachers affiliated with the Green Club, led by Project Officer Ayesha Tausif and Project Manager Ahmar Shehzad, visiting the LWMC compost plant. Senior LWMC officials gave a briefing to the students. During their visit to the Mehmood Booti facility, the students received a comprehensive briefing on the waste segregation, recycling, and composting processes.

As a token of appreciation, each school in the delegation was presented with 10 bags of Beliya compost produced at the LWMC compost plant.

The students also had the opportunity to gain practical insights into the daily operations of waste collection and container clearance as they visited Barkat Market and observed LWMC workers in action.

To further their commitment to environmental responsibility, the students, along with representatives from the Pak Mission Society and LWMC, organised an anti-smog walk in Liberty Market, raising awareness about measures to prevent smog-related issues.

Commenting on the LWMC initiative to train students, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din highlighted the project’s objective of nurturing responsible citizens through hands-on climate safety and protection training, emphasising the effectiveness of the three-bin system for recycling.

“In addition to the on-site activities, the LWMC will conduct awareness campaigns on waste management within the ‘Child-Driven Climate Action Project’.

The Pak Mission Society, in collaboration with LWMC and the environment and education departments, has established green clubs in several schools. Currently, 150 students from 10 schools in Lahore are benefiting from environmental protection training,” he added.

According to him, over the next three years, the ‘Child-Driven Climate Action Project’ plans to engage over 25,000 students in various climate action activities. The students who participated in this enlightening study tour have pledged to prioritise cleanliness and share the knowledge and insights gained during the visit with their peers, friends, and families.

