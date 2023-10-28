Markets Print 2023-10-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 50,943.84
High: 51,269.74
Low: 50,834.72
Net Change: 241.44
Volume (000): 178,785
Value (000): 7,732,036
Makt Cap (000) 1,707,821,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,460.13
NET CH (-) 39.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,395.36
NET CH (+) 2.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,230.99
NET CH (+) 133.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,920.00
NET CH (-) 4.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,667.70
NET CH (-) 49.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,576.91
NET CH (-) 170.37
------------------------------------
As on: 27-October-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments