==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 50,943.84 High: 51,269.74 Low: 50,834.72 Net Change: 241.44 Volume (000): 178,785 Value (000): 7,732,036 Makt Cap (000) 1,707,821,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,460.13 NET CH (-) 39.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,395.36 NET CH (+) 2.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,230.99 NET CH (+) 133.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,920.00 NET CH (-) 4.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,667.70 NET CH (-) 49.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,576.91 NET CH (-) 170.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-October-2023 ====================================

