Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 27, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 50,943.84
High:                      51,269.74
Low:                       50,834.72
Net Change:                   241.44
Volume (000):                178,785
Value (000):               7,732,036
Makt Cap (000)         1,707,821,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,460.13
NET CH                     (-) 39.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,395.36
NET CH                      (+) 2.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,230.99
NET CH                    (+) 133.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,920.00
NET CH                      (-) 4.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,667.70
NET CH                     (-) 49.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,576.91
NET CH                    (-) 170.37
------------------------------------
As on:               27-October-2023
====================================

