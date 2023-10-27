National Security Workshop–25: COAS for sensitising youth against hostile propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday asked intelligentsia and civil society to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

He was speaking to participants of National Security Workshop – 25 who visited GHQ on Thursday, according to ISPR.

The participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and national security environment.

Later, the participants had an interactive session with COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

While addressing the participants, the COAS said that, Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces.

“Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”, he said.

The COAS emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society has greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

Forum was also apprised regarding host of measures being taken to curb activities of illegal spectrum to include smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, the COAS expressed “Safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

The COAS also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps especially SIFC.

“Army is fully engaged in enabling National and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” the COAS said.

The National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society. National Security Workshop – 25 is being attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of the civil society.

