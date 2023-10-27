NA Speaker terms Kashmir ‘unfinished agenda of Subcontinent’s partition’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly and former prime minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the Subcontinent’s division.

The speaker also reiterated unwavering commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmir.

He also said that regional peace is interlinked with the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per UNO resolutions and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also underscored that Pakistan has always supported and highlighted the Kashmir issue at every regional and international forum.

The speaker National Assembly said in a statement on Thursday that 27th October reminds of the tragic incident when on October 27, 1947, the Indian Army nefariously usurped the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and attacked Kashmir.

He also said the Indian forces have committed inhumane atrocities on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir, which have no precedent in the history of the world.

He said that innocent people of Kashmir had been facing the worst state terrorism for the past seven decades. He said that thousands of graves of innocent Kashmiri youths in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir made it starkly clear that India had transformed Kashmir into a graveyard for the Kashmiri people.

He said India had violated all international laws by changing the geographical status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He said after August 5, 2019, Occupied Kashmir had been rendered as the world’s largest open prison for the Kashmiri people.

