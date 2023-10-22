BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 59,000 'illegal refugees' repatriated to Afghanistan

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2023 Updated October 22, 2023 09:37pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Ever since the caretaker government announced November 1 as deadline for illegal foreign nationals, over 50,000 illegal Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated to their country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland from different parts of country continues, as only nine days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan.

The interim government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

According to details, a total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated, and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Afghans.

Besides, security officers of Pak Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police, and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals.

While addressing a press conference earlier this month, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that illegal foreign residents were being given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

Bugti said the deadline would also apply for entry into Pakistan without a passport or visa.

Talking of Afghan, the minister informed that 1.73 million unregistered and illegal Afghans are currently living in Pakistan.

He mentioned that only e-tazkiras (electronic Afghan identity cards) would be accepted from October 10-31.

Anyone coming from November 1 onwards must have a passport and visa to enter Pakistan, Bugti said.

The decision has been taken to improve law and order situation in the country, Radio Pakistan reported then.

illegal foreigners caretaker government illegal afghans

Comments

1000 characters

Over 59,000 'illegal refugees' repatriated to Afghanistan

At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

Pakistan calls for two-state solution to end Palestinian crisis

ST refund claims: Exporters irked by manual processing

India says relations with Canada passing through difficult phase

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Kohli hits 95 as unbeaten India down New Zealand at World Cup

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Read more stories