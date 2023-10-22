Over 59,000 'illegal refugees' repatriated to Afghanistan

Ever since the caretaker government announced November 1 as deadline for illegal foreign nationals, over 50,000 illegal Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated to their country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland from different parts of country continues, as only nine days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan.

The interim government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

According to details, a total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated, and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Afghans.

Besides, security officers of Pak Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police, and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals.

While addressing a press conference earlier this month, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that illegal foreign residents were being given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

Bugti said the deadline would also apply for entry into Pakistan without a passport or visa.

Talking of Afghan, the minister informed that 1.73 million unregistered and illegal Afghans are currently living in Pakistan.

He mentioned that only e-tazkiras (electronic Afghan identity cards) would be accepted from October 10-31.

Anyone coming from November 1 onwards must have a passport and visa to enter Pakistan, Bugti said.

The decision has been taken to improve law and order situation in the country, Radio Pakistan reported then.