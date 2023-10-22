Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank overnight, bringing the total number of deaths to 89 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday.
