CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Saturday mutually decided to strengthen cooperation between their mainstream media by highlighting China Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects through PTV.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi met a Chinese media delegation led by China’s Political Counsellor Miss Bao Zhong.

The forum agreed to further strengthen practical cooperation in joint reporting and exchange of media delegations. In his remarks, the Information Minister said Pakistan values Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative. He said BRI is a manifestation of bringing peace and prosperity through economic development.

CPEC achieved major milestones: Solangi

Murtaza Solangi stressed the important role of media in creating public awareness about the centrality of CPEC and ironclad friendship between the two countries.

The Information Minister said Pakistan will strengthen ties and cooperation in various fields with China in the new phase of high-quality development of CPEC.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to benefit from Chinese development experience. He said we will benefit from China’s successes in diverse fields including poverty alleviation, research and development, information technology and media.

The Chinese political counsellor said the CPEC will be made a corridor of love. She said her country will foster cooperation with Pakistan in IT, agriculture and industrial sector besides media.

