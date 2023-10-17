CPEC achieved major milestones: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker minister for information and broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) achieved major milestones in successful execution of road infrastructure and power projects as well as establishment of Special Economic Zones worth over $62 billion.

Speaking at a function, jointly organized by Bahria University and the China Media Group, he said that CPEC has expanded from government to government to business to business mode and is now reaching hearts and minds through enhanced people to people contacts.

He said it is a very established fact that hearts and culture have deeper impact on human lives.

Commending the cooperation between the Bahria University and the China Media Group, he said that this new interactive media will attract more young people and will make them aware of the importance of Pak-China friendship and how it is reflecting through CPEC.

He said the caretaker government is continuing its efforts with even more vigour to facilitate CPEC projects and ensuring their implementation.

Referring to the ongoing visit of the Prime Minister to China to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, he expressed the confidence that the friendship and cooperation between the two iron brothers will reach new heights.

Mentioning the massive relief of reduction in oil prices yesterday, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the government passed on the full relief to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023