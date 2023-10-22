BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

APP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ijaz concluded a series of highly productive meetings with China’s prominent business leaders and investment groups on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

These meetings were aimed at strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China and exploring various investment opportunities in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Dr Gohar Ejaz met with Wang Zihai, Director of China-Pakistan (Qingdao) International Cooperation Hub.

The discussions centred on investment opportunities in Pakistan, including areas such as Civilian and Defence equipment, EV Lithium batteries, solar panels, and semiconductors. The role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating these opportunities was a key point of conversation.

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

In a meeting with Li Yiman, Chairperson of Eman Logistics, the focus was on expanding Pakistan’s presence on Chinese digital platforms.

Eman Logistics plans to launch “Pakistan National Pavilion” display centres in China, demonstrating a commitment to digital diplomacy. The Minister assured full support and facilitation for this endeavour.

Dr Ejaz also engaged with Jin Weidong, President of Wellhope, a leading Chinese agri-producer.

The Minister highlighted the significant opportunities within Pakistan’s agricultural, poultry, and meat sectors. Wellhope’s global leadership in smart farming and meat processing can pave the way for a mutually beneficial partnership.

The Minister met with Wang Guidong of Donghua Group, emphasising Pakistan Steel Mills’ privatisation and the government’s dedication to the process.

The establishment of SIFC is set to bolster these efforts, and all possible facilitation for the partnership was assured.

A productive working lunch was held with representatives from MCC, China’s metallurgy giant, a key player in the Saindak Copper-Gold Project.

The discussions revolved around expanding collaboration and tapping into MCC’s expertise to foster partnership growth.

The minister also visited COFCO, a leading global food procurement agency, to discuss the possibilities of enhancing Pakistan’s grains and food exports to China.

Dr Gohar invited them to establish their regional office in Pakistan to procure more Pakistani products invest in Pakistan and make it a hub of its global value chain and storage network with support from SIFC.

He also urged the COFCO to establish a Joint Working Group between the COFCO, Pakistani businessmen and the Ministry of Commerce.

Dr Ejaz met with several other prominent Chinese enterprises and organisations, including Shandong Xinxu Group, ADM Group, China National Agriculture Development, China National Fisheries Corp, Tianjin Meat Association, and CNAGS.

These discussions explored collaboration in various sectors, such as mining, trade, hospitality, construction, EV infrastructure, agriculture, and rice sourcing.

