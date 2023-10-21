SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the current week, ended 19th October 2023, decreased by 1.70 percent due to a decline in the prices of food items including onions (8.45per cent), chicken (5.46per cent), masoor (3.38per cent), sugar (3.07per cent), garlic (2.24per cent) and non-food items petrol (12.31per cent),diesel (4.68per cent), and LPG (1.17 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 35.45per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (136.89per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), cigarettes (94.46per cent), chilies powder (84.11per cent), rice basmati broken (81.74per cent), wheat flour (80.73 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (71.43per cent), sugar (66.29per cent), gur (61.50per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05per cent), salt powdered (57.40per cent) and tea Lipton (56.27per cent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (45.75per cent),onions (23.76per cent), pulse gram (5.63 per cent), mustard oil (2.12per cent), and vegetable ghee (0.62per cent).

SPI inflation up 0.30pc WoW

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 278.04 points against 282.86 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45per cent) items increased, 24 (47.06per cent) items decreased, and13 (25.49per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517,Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175decreased by 0.88per cent, 1.13per cent, 1.25per cent, 1.49 and 2.02per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include eggs (3.44per cent), salt powdered (2.63 per cent), shirting (2.18per cent), mutton (1.01per cent), beef with bone (0.84per cent), cooked beef (0.72per cent), Georgette (0.52per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.48per cent), tea prepared (0.34per cent), cooked daal(0.34per cent), potatoes (0.25per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.22per cent), cigarettes Capstan (0.05per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.02per cent).

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include petrol super (12.31per cent), onions (8.45per cent), chicken (5.46per cent), hi-speed diesel (4.68per cent), masoor (3.38per cent), sugar (3.07per cent), pulse gram (2.42per cent), garlic (2.24per cent), rice basmati broken (2.17per cent), moong (2.10 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.59per cent), bananas (1.56 per cent), tomatoes (1.41per cent), LPG (1.17per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (1.16per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality (0.96per cent), mustard oil (0.89per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.73per cent), maash (0.73per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.51per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet each (0.34per cent), curd (0.03per cent), and milk fresh (0.01per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023