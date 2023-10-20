BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.81%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.41%)
HBL 99.26 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.3%)
HUBC 95.13 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (4.77%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
OGDC 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PAEL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
PIOC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.08%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.65%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.84%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.21%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.88%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By 52 (1.02%)
BR30 18,155 Increased By 161.1 (0.9%)
KSE100 50,687 Increased By 321.6 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,443 Increased By 157.2 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov: US allegations of North Korean military aid are ‘rumours’

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 03:05pm

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said US allegations that Moscow is receiving military assistance from North Korea are mere “rumours”, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

The White House said on Oct. 13 that North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons, calling it a troubling development and raising concerns about the expanded military relationship between the two countries.

Russia’s Lavrov to visit North Korea on Wednesday: Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit last month at which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for the secretive state’s satellite programme.

Sergei Lavrov White House

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov: US allegations of North Korean military aid are ‘rumours’

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Read more stories