MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea from 18-19 October, Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday, as ties between the two countries solidify.

“From 18-19 October, at the invitation of the (North Korean) foreign ministry, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the ministry said.