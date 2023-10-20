BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.78%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.78%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.29%)
HBL 99.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.04%)
HUBC 91.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.43%)
OGDC 97.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.74%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
PIOC 104.25 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.46%)
PPL 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.62%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 52.53 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.7%)
SSGC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 5,151 Increased By 45 (0.88%)
BR30 18,102 Increased By 108.5 (0.6%)
KSE100 50,717 Increased By 352 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,413 Increased By 127.4 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll from Israeli West Bank raid rises to 13: Palestinian ministry

AFP Published October 20, 2023 Updated October 20, 2023 01:41pm

RAMALLAH: The death toll from a raid by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank rose to 13, Palestinian health officials said Friday, as casualties mounted in the territory while war rages in Gaza.

At least 81 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, according to figures from the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

One member of the Israeli security forces has also been killed in the territory.

“The Israeli occupation army committed a massacre from Nur Shams camp in Tulkarem during its attack yesterday, with the death toll reaching 13 martyrs, among them five children,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it carried out an air strike which killed “a number of terrorists” in Nur Shams.

“Exchanges of fire with armed gunmen, which included explosive devices being thrown at Israeli security forces, took place,” an army statement said.

In separate clashes earlier Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

Nine Palestinians killed in West Bank as toll mounts

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian towns and cities.

The military has mounted a sweeping arrest campaign since October 7, detaining hundreds of people including members of Hamas group.

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with Gaza’s 2.4 million people.

On October 7, Hamas group stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, more than 3,700 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the coastal enclave.

MENA Israeli forces occupied West Bank Palestinian Health Ministry Nur Shams refugee camp

Comments

1000 characters

Toll from Israeli West Bank raid rises to 13: Palestinian ministry

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Read more stories