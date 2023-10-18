Pakistan, China discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Pakistan and China have agreed to further deepen the political, economic, education, science and technology, cultural, and people-to-people relations, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

This commitment was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing today.

They were accompanied by the ministers and senior officials.

The two leaders reaffirmed the friendship between Pakistan and China and agreed to further strengthen high-level dialogue and engagement.

Kakar extended felicitations to the Chinese leadership on the successful holding of the Third Belt and Road Forum.

Noting the depth and breadth of the Belt and Road Initiative, the prime minister termed it "a project of immense significance for the world in terms of connectivity and shared prosperity."

The two countries discussed bilateral collaboration in the context of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and prospects of further strengthening economic linkages.

Kakar underscored the importance of the CPEC for Pakistan's economy and noted with satisfaction its expansion into new areas of development, including industrial development, livelihood projects, information technology, mining and minerals exploration, and agriculture.

He expressed confidence that Chinese investment in the specialised economic zones would contribute in diversification of Pakistan's export basket and expansion of its industrial base.

Premier Li Qiang underlined the steady growth of the bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum of the CPEC projects. He hoped that leadership consensus would give further boost to trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony in which different memorandums of understanding and agreements were reached in various areas.

The agreements include cooperation in commerce, communication and transport, including ML-I, connectivity, food security, and research, media exchanges, space cooperation, urban sustainable development, capacity building, mineral development and industrial cooperation, climate change, and vaccine development.