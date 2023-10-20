BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-20

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

APP Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

BEIJING: President of China Xi Jinping said on Thursday that his country stood ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen the bilateral partnership.

He also reiterated the resolve to accelerate building China-Pakistan partnership in the new era of community for shared future for benefit of the two peoples.

He also assured caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq that China was committed to the high quality development of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), development and working for peace development in the region.-

CPEC a practical manifestation of win-win cooperation: PM

“Pakistan will not take an inch back when it comes to our relations with China,” he remarked as the two leaders met to discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

Earlier, President Xi warmly received the prime minister as he arrived to hold the meeting accompanied by his delegation members, including Shamshad Akhtar, Sarfaraz Bugti, Gohar Ejaz and others.

Calling the bilateral partnership made in “heaven”, prime minister Kakar said that Pakistan blindly trusted China and that the country would not allow anything to undermine the bilateral strategic partnership.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks while meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Pakistan firmly supported One China policy and would show it through its actions, not mere words. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum, attended by leadership and representatives of around 140 nations.

In his remarks, The prime minister thanked the Chinese leader for inviting him to attend the “historic” Belt and Road Forum and also congratulated him for the “resounding” success of the event.

He said President Xi’s address at the Forum was “profound, deep and visionary”, which offered a lot of opportunities for the countries like Pakistan.

“I used to hear the phrases of (Pak-China friendship) ‘sweater than honey’ and ‘iron clad brotherhood’, but I realise that this moment is for Pakistan when you say ‘when China does well, the rest of the world does well.’

“This is the moment for Pakistan to come and seize the opportunity,” he remarked.

He said eight proposals President Xi had put forth at the Forum were actually a roadmap for not just physical connectivity but also an important stabilising factor in international order.

Prime Minister Kakar said the Belt and Road Initiative was a “pragmatic” and “practical” answer to the global political, economic and civilisational challenges faced by many nations.

He said China’s unprecedented progress was a role model which transformed the lives of the millions of its people, also having no parallel in the world history.

He told the Chinese president that across the whole political structures in Pakistan, there was no dissenting view about China.

Prime Minister Kakar said that President Xi’s vision of the community of shared future was very relevant in the current disturbing time.

China Xi Jinping CPEC bilateral relations Chinese President Pak China relations Anwaar ul Haq

Comments

1000 characters

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories