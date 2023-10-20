BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Chinese delegation visits CCP

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan hosted a 6-member Chinese delegation led by Dr Gan Lin, Vice Minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation. The delegation included Xu Lefu, Director General of the Department II of Antimonopoly Enforcement; Zhou Zhigao, Deputy Director General of the Department of Competition Policy and Coordination; Ms Zhao Lingzhi, Director of the General Office; Ms Hu Xinyue, Director of the Department of Competition Policy and Coordination; and Yang Jiheng, Director of the Department I of Antimonopoly Enforcement.

Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, in his introductory remarks, extended a warm welcome to the visitors. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations in the contemporary world and the strategic significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional prosperity.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on China’s SAMR that played a vital role in lifting China out of sheer poverty.

Stressing that the CCP can learn a great deal from the SAMR, Dr Kabir underscored the importance of removing obstacles and impediments from all sectors of economy, curb market abuse manipulation and collusive behaviour.

He emphasized that from nationalization to privatization; the Pakistani markets are fragmented and are characterized by domination of few players whereas China has been very successful in controlling Cartels and its State Owned Entities.

