KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 148,770 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,769 tonnes of import cargo and 43,001 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,769 comprised of 47,905 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,547 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,514 tonnes of DAP, 1,997 tonnes of Rapessed, 3,869 tonnes of Wheat & 42,937 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 43,001 comprised of 36,527 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 6,474 tonnes of Talc Powder. Nearly, 6758 containers comprising of 3316 containers import and 3442 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 851 of 20’s and 1215 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 16 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 707 of 20’s and 784 of 40’s loaded containers while 155 of 20’s and 506 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 06 ships namely, Hyundai Unity, Navios Lapis, Nordpanther, Cap Andreas, Cosco Antwerp and Global Mermaid berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Chemroad Sakura, Cosco Antwerp, Sheng Shi 2 Hao, Kota Lumba, Xin Min 18, he Yu Hang Huo 2286, Safeen Pride, Hyundai Unity and As Alva Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Sentosa, Cap Andreas, Al-Deebal, Gambella and African Parrotleft the port on during the report period, while four more ships, Sea Treasure, Xin An Ping, Chem Harvest and Maersk Jabal are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 110,622 tonnes, comprising 52,187 tonnes imports cargo and 58,435 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,492 Containers (327 TEUs Imports and 1,165 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Golden ID, XT Dolphin, Nord Adriatic, Corona and MSC Jemima & two more ships, Navios Constellation and Sea Power scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Containers and Grain are expected to take berths at MW, PIBT, LCT, QICT and FAP respectively on Thursday, 19th October, while four more ships, Novios Lapis, Big Breezy, RDO Concord and Serene Amelia carrying containers and Coal are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 20th October, 2023.

