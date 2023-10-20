KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.877 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,420.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.227 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.386 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.677 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.686 billion), Silver (PKR 1.571 billion),Platinum (PKR 873.850 million), DJ (PKR 677.731 million), Natural Gas (PKR 228.338 million), Palladium (PKR 157.436 million), SP 500 (PKR 127.388 million), Brent (PKR 109.137 million), Japan Equity (PKR 106.246 million) and Copper (PKR 47.948 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 64 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR104.528 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023