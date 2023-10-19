BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
KSE-100 closes above 50,000 after six years with massive 934-point gain

  • Across-the-board buying witnessed among index-heavy sectors
BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 04:11pm

Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 934 points on Thursday to close above 50,000 level after six years.

The last time KSE-100 closed above 50,000 was on May 31, 2017.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas explorations companies and OMCs trading in the green.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index closed lower by nearly 100 points to settle at 49,431.48 points, as investors opted to book profits in a volatile session.

The improvement comes in tandem with strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, which was hovering at the 278 level in the inter-bank market.

Experts attributed the gain at the bourse to an appreciation of the local currency and satisfactory results announced by the companies in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, improved economic indicators also played a part as Pakistan’s trade deficit for the month of September clocked in at $1.518 billion compared to a deficit of $2.856 billion from the same month previous year, improving by nearly 47% YoY, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

Aslam Ansari Oct 19, 2023 02:14pm
It's all nonsense that Stock Market is trading 500 points higher, there is no Change in Pak. Economy It's still in bad Shape. Due to Geopolitical Situation conflict of middle east, globally all Stock Markets are down except Pakistan Stock Market which is artificially keeping higher because GUNJA is coming on 21/10/2023.
Mustafa Oct 19, 2023 03:11pm
@Aslam Ansari , market changes when volumes are higher and points are lower than 2017 even .. as dollar moved from 100 to 280, so in that sense market is basically trading at 24-25 thousand points of 2017 ... Nothing is artificial - market is still at its low ...
