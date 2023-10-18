Reduction in POL products’ prices: Punjab govt acts swiftly to pass benefit on to public

LAHORE: In a concerted effort to ensure that the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products directly benefits the people, the Punjab government has taken decisive action. On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman issued a series of directives during a video conference with all deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of food item prices took place, and a pivotal decision was made to establish a fruit and vegetable market in Rawalpindi.

Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized the imperative of passing on the benefits of the drop in oil prices to the masses. He noted that the reduction in fuel prices would naturally lead to reduced transportation costs and insisted that officials must ensure a significant reduction in the prices of essential food items and transport fares, in direct proportion to the decrease in petroleum products’ prices.

The chief secretary called on the deputy commissioners to promptly notify the revised lower rates of food items and transport fares after consulting all stakeholders. He stressed the need for administrative officers to adopt a dynamic approach to combat profiteering and hoarding. To ensure price control, he highlighted that the special branch and urban unit would continue to perform monitoring duties.

Furthermore, the chief secretary urged the deputy commissioners to actively oversee the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets and closely monitor supply, demand, and prices. Industries Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta provided insight during the meeting, suggesting that, due to the drop in petroleum products’ prices, the prices of various commodities were expected to decrease within the next two to three days.

The meeting boasted the presence of administrative secretaries from various departments, including industries, agriculture, livestock, DIG Special Branch, and relevant officials. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners actively participated via video conference, marking a unified front in the government’s efforts to ensure that the benefits of lower fuel prices reach the public. Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding situation.

