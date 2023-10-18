SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures hit 16-month highs on Tuesday, as concerns over potential supply shortages in Thailand mounted. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 5.6 yen, or 2.2%, at 265.2 yen ($1.77) per kg at closing, its highest since June 9, 2022.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 25 yuan, or 0.2%, at 14,825 yuan ($2,026.77) per metric ton.

“Potential raw material shortages in Thailand and other regions are prompting market reassessment of supply-demand balance for this year,” a Singapore-based trader said.

The Thai Metrological Department has warned of severe conditions, with gusty winds, heavy-to-very heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, potentially affecting supply.