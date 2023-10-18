KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 49,531.01 High: 50,017.45 Low: 49,508.42 Net Change: 200.34 Volume (000): 221,287 Value (000): 7,916,815 Makt Cap (000) 1,666,107,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,971.76 NET CH (-) 41.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,249.67 NET CH (+) 61.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,521.14 NET CH (-) 71.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,348.22 NET CH (-) 74.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,544.11 NET CH (-) 43.61 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,621.61 NET CH (-) 52.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-October-2023 ====================================

