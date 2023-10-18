Markets Print 2023-10-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 49,531.01
High: 50,017.45
Low: 49,508.42
Net Change: 200.34
Volume (000): 221,287
Value (000): 7,916,815
Makt Cap (000) 1,666,107,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,971.76
NET CH (-) 41.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,249.67
NET CH (+) 61.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,521.14
NET CH (-) 71.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,348.22
NET CH (-) 74.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,544.11
NET CH (-) 43.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,621.61
NET CH (-) 52.55
------------------------------------
As on: 17-October-2023
====================================
