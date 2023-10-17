Historic: Multan Sultans appoint Catherine Dalton as fast-bowling coach

Catherine Dalton has been appointed as the fast-bowling coach of the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), becoming the first female coach in PSL history and the first female fast-bowling coach of a top-level men’s cricket team.

The 30-year-old Dalton is an ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach with previous experience working in the national fast-bowling academy in the UK and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India. She has also visited Pakistan twice before and worked with several fast bowlers, including Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, and Arshad Iqbal, as well as a number of Under-19 players.

“Having worked in Pakistan with some of the Multan Sultan players on two previous visits, I am really thrilled to be officially joining up with the franchise at the PSL,” Dalton told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s not lost on me the ground-breaking moment for a female fast-bowling coach to be working in a major men’s T20 franchise. I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels.”

Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen said he was excited to have Dalton on board and that he believed she would be a valuable asset to the team.

“Catherine has been part of our player-development programme for almost five years now,” Tareen said. “I have seen how she has improved players firsthand. I always knew she would become a fast-bowling coach at a high level. And I am so glad that her first opportunity came at the Sultans.”

Tareen also said that he was committed to increasing diversity in the coaching ranks at the Multan Sultans and that he hoped to have gender parity for all seasons as long as he is owner.

Dalton’s appointment is a significant step forward for women in cricket and is sure to inspire other women to pursue careers in coaching.