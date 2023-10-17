BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HBL 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
HUBC 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.12%)
OGDC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.13%)
PAEL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
PIOC 104.01 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.91%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.98%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.54%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
TRG 83.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.96%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 17,762 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.19%)
KSE100 49,906 Increased By 174.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,104 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

  • Imran and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were expected to be indicted in the case today
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 11:15am

The special court adjourned on Tuesday the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain began the in-camera hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The judge decided to adjourn the hearing till next week and only distributed the copies of the charge sheet among the suspects.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the former PM's plea against his jail trial in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict. Disposing of the plea, the high court directed the former prime minister to approach the special court.

In its verdict, the IHC said that the jail trial was “in favour” of Imran keeping in mind security-related matters.

The bench also mentioned that Imran had voiced his reservations relating to his security “numerous times”. He added that if the PTI chairman has reservations about the jail trial, he may approach the trial court.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

Pakistan IHC Imran Khan special court cipher case

Comments

1000 characters
Shaista Zaidi Oct 17, 2023 11:49am
Kangaroo courts
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories