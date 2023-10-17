BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday discussed Gaza crisis with his Iranian and Egyptian counterparts, as the troika called for urgent steps to prevent further escalation and provision of humanitarian assistance.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Jilani said that he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossien Amir Abdollahian and discussed Gaza crisis, killing of civilians and large-scale displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

“We agreed that urgent steps were needed to prevent conflict from escalating and provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” he added.

Pak, UAE foreign ministers discuss Gaza situation

Separately, he said that as part of efforts for a coordinated response to ongoing conflict in Gaza, he spoke with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shukri.

“We stressed preventing conflict from escalating, protecting civilians from collective punishment, starvation and displacement. I assured of Pakistan humanitarian assistance,” he added.

