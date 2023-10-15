Pak, UAE foreign ministers discuss Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas as well as protection of civilians.

Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a telephonic call to his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on Saturday. Both the foreign ministers discussed escalating situation in Gaza.

“Received a call from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE. We discussed escalating situation in Gaza, the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised,” caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023