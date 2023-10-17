Farrukh Habib quits PTI, joins IPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart from Faisalabad, Farrukh Habib, on Monday announced he was parting ways with the PTI and joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

It is learnt that he would be given some important responsibility in the new Jahangir Khan Tareen-led party.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Farrukh said he was absent in his house for the last five months. He said he was not even in contact with his family for certain reasons.

He claimed that the PTI did not face the law after the May 09 incident. During these five months, he constantly thought about whether he had joined politics to serve the country or to follow what his former party had adopted.

“We wanted to make Pakistan a country envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam. We brought violence to the country, although the no-confidence move succeeded constitutionally. I was constantly asking myself the answers to these questions; the process of self-accountability is very important,” he added.

He claimed that people were misled after the success of the no-confidence move. The PTI chairman misled workers by issuing statements that he would be arrested. Hate messages were spread. Imran Khan did not show responsibility; he constantly manipulated and prepared people’s minds.

Farrukh Habib said that what happened on May 9 was sad and condemnable. He did not protest anywhere when the situation became tense; what happened on that day would be remembered as a dark day; the army had rendered countless services to this country.

