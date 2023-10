ISTANBUL: Turkey's top diplomat on Monday discussed the possibility of the release of hostages during a phone call with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, his office said.

Tayyip Erdogan calls Israeli response to Hamas in Gaza a ‘massacre’

During the phone call, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed "the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of release of civilians" with the exiled Haniyeh, the foreign ministry said in a readout.