BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Life & Style

‘Tiger 3’ trailer crosses 10mn views just hours after its release

The trailer for bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming blockbuster, ‘Tiger 3’ has amassed over 10...
BR Life & Style Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 08:18pm

The trailer for bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming blockbuster ‘Tiger 3’, has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube, just a few hours after its release.

The film – the third in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, and a part of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, is all set to debut on November 12. The film is hoping to make an extended run through the festive Diwali weekend.

The spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

‘Pathaan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, released in January and is the second biggest Indian hit of the year with $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million, according to reports.

Soon after the trailer’s debut, the hashtag #Tiger3trailer and #KatrinaKaif began trending on X – leaving netizens raving about the special effects, cinematography, action and more.

The film will see Khan and Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist.

Etihad Airways names Bollywood’s Katrina Kaif new brand ambassador

The trailer features Salman torn between fighting to save the country and trying to protect his family – Pakistani agent Kaif, as Zoya, and his child.

The film will no doubt be considered controversial in Pakistan, as the ‘terrorist’ portrayed within is Muslim, and the trailer ends with Hashmi’s character narrating, “Welcome to Pakistan.”

Below is a selection of some early impressions of the trailer.

