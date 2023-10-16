‘Tiger 3’ trailer crosses 10mn views just hours after its release

The trailer for bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming blockbuster ‘Tiger 3’, has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube, just a few hours after its release.

The film – the third in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, and a part of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, is all set to debut on November 12. The film is hoping to make an extended run through the festive Diwali weekend.

The spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

‘Pathaan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, released in January and is the second biggest Indian hit of the year with $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million, according to reports.

Soon after the trailer’s debut, the hashtag #Tiger3trailer and #KatrinaKaif began trending on X – leaving netizens raving about the special effects, cinematography, action and more.

The film will see Khan and Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist.

Etihad Airways names Bollywood’s Katrina Kaif new brand ambassador

The trailer features Salman torn between fighting to save the country and trying to protect his family – Pakistani agent Kaif, as Zoya, and his child.

The film will no doubt be considered controversial in Pakistan, as the ‘terrorist’ portrayed within is Muslim, and the trailer ends with Hashmi’s character narrating, “Welcome to Pakistan.”

Below is a selection of some early impressions of the trailer.