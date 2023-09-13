Etihad Airways names Bollywood’s Katrina Kaif new brand ambassador

Etihad Airways has named Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its new brand ambassador, the Abu Dhabi-based airline stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The move comes as the carrier is setting up for sustained growth in India.

Kaif will be featured in a series of campaign videos that highlight the “airline’s commitment to unparalleled comfort, flawless service, and seamless global connectivity.”

“I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences,” Kaif was quoted as saying in the press release. “The airline’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values.”

“I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey.”

Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador.”

“With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we’re not only showcasing Etihad’s offerings, but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India,” he added.

Kaif was previously associated with the airline in 2010, where she was featured as a discerning traveler showcasing Etihad’s travel experience.

In her current role as ambassador, Kaif will partner with Etihad to showcase the airline’s enduring relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Etihad currently serves 8 Indian cities.

The inaugural video featuring Kaif highlights Etihad’s features aboard their newest A350 aircraft, replete with exclusive Armani Casa dining wear, luxurious bedding, and complimentary in-flight WiFi.

Kaif, who is British, has appeared in Bollywood blockbusters including ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011) and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012). She also boasts a hefty 76 million Instagram followers.