BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

  • 'Jawan' on track to cross coveted figure on Wednesday
BR Life & Style Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 06:25pm
Photo: screengrab
Photo: screengrab

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to become the only Bollywood actor to deliver two $100 million-grossing films in a calendar year, as his latest film ‘Jawan’ remains at the cusp of breaking the barrier on Wednesday, reported Indian Express on Wednesday.

His previous film ‘Pathaan’ smashed box-office records and amassed over $120 million worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ scripts biggest opening day in Bollywood cinema

Now, nearly two weeks after its release, his blockbuster ‘Jawan’ looks set to also surpass the all-time record of ‘Pathaan’, which was $65 million domestically, in a matter of days, added the report. ‘Jawan’ has already set the record for the biggest single-day collection for a Bollywood movie.

Both films combined have now grossed over $296 million, overall.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashes Indian box office records

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, has been breaking records since its release nearly two weeks ago. The film set new benchmarks for the biggest opening day and biggest opening week, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to pass the $12 million, $24 million, $36 million, and now the $60 million milestones.

However, historically, the Bollywood film ‘Dangal’ retains the status as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, concluding its global theatrical run with a staggering total of $250 million, according to Khaleej Times.

This year’s box-office releases along with titles such as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have been slowly reviving Bollywood after a near decimation during the pandemic and a change in consumer viewing habits due to a rise of streaming platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan launches action-packed teaser for upcoming ‘Jawan’

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan 'Jawan' 'Pathaan'

