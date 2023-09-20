Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to become the only Bollywood actor to deliver two $100 million-grossing films in a calendar year, as his latest film ‘Jawan’ remains at the cusp of breaking the barrier on Wednesday, reported Indian Express on Wednesday.

His previous film ‘Pathaan’ smashed box-office records and amassed over $120 million worldwide.

Now, nearly two weeks after its release, his blockbuster ‘Jawan’ looks set to also surpass the all-time record of ‘Pathaan’, which was $65 million domestically, in a matter of days, added the report. ‘Jawan’ has already set the record for the biggest single-day collection for a Bollywood movie.

Both films combined have now grossed over $296 million, overall.

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, has been breaking records since its release nearly two weeks ago. The film set new benchmarks for the biggest opening day and biggest opening week, becoming the fastest Bollywood film to pass the $12 million, $24 million, $36 million, and now the $60 million milestones.

However, historically, the Bollywood film ‘Dangal’ retains the status as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, concluding its global theatrical run with a staggering total of $250 million, according to Khaleej Times.

This year’s box-office releases along with titles such as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have been slowly reviving Bollywood after a near decimation during the pandemic and a change in consumer viewing habits due to a rise of streaming platforms.

