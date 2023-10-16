Contact Us

BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BUSINESS RECORDER HEAD OFFICE 531, Recorder House Business Recorder Road, Karachi UAN: 021-111-010-010 To report...
Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 02:15pm

BUSINESS RECORDER HEAD OFFICE

531, Recorder House Business Recorder Road, Karachi

UAN: 021-111-010-010

To report broken links, bugs, and issues related to the website, [email protected]

Advertising Contacts:

For Web Edition:

Syed Umair Ali

Senior Manager Digital Sales & Marketing

0092-21-111-010-010 (Ext. 1031)

0092-321-2507025

[email protected]

For Lahore and Islamabad Office:

Ibtissam Khaleel

Digital Sales and PR Executive

0092-21-111-010-010 (Ext 4214)

0092-336 – 485 0804

[email protected]

For Print Edition:

Amer Ansary

General Manager – Sales & Marketing

0092-21-111-010-010 (Ext. 1003)

[email protected]

Hanif Sheikh

Manager – Sales & Marketing

0092-21-111-010-010 (Ext. 1028)

[email protected]

ISLAMABAD OFFICE

3rd Floor, Mahria Plaza, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

051-111-010-010

Fax: 0092512805033

[email protected]

Younis Sohail

Assistant General Manager – Sales & Marketing

009251-2805032

[email protected]

Waheed Ahmed

Business Executive

009251-2805032

[email protected]

Zafar Iqbal

Business Executive

009251-2805032

[email protected]

LAHORE OFFICE

56 – Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, UAN: 042-111-010-010,

Fax: 009242 36361695

Sajjad Haider

Assistant Manager – Sales

009242-36361691

[email protected]

FAISALABAD OFFICE

P-75, Liaqat Road Faisalabad

Khalid Abbas Saif

Bureau Chief

0092322-2603385-86

0322-6325155, 0300-7944102

[email protected]

MULTAN OFFICE

C-3, 1st Floor Hasan Arcade, Multan Cantt

Bashir Ahmed Khan

Bureau Chief

009261-8122364/4515940

For BR Daily Stock update Subscriptions , please email us on [email protected]

