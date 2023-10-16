BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Key BLA militant killed by security forces

NNI Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

QUETTA: Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) Abdul Majeed brigade’s wanted militant was killed along with his companion in a clash with security forces.

Saddam Hussain Muslim, who was also known as Gurru and Jabbar, was killed along with Maqsood in an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces. The forces also claimed to have recovered a large number of weapons and explosives from the slain militants.

Saddam, who had initially joined the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) in 2008, was trained in the use of light and heavy weapons and laying landmines at a camp set up by the BLF at Mushk area of Balochistan.

In 2014, he joined the BLA, and was made the commander of a training camp in district Kech of Balochistan in 2017. Since 2016, Saddam remained involved in 93 incidents of terrorism, including in hand grenade attacks and target killings of opponents, in different areas of south Balochistan, which claimed the lives of 131 people besides injuring 177 others.

The slain militant was also involved in an attack on FC headquarters in Balochistan in September 2023.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has issued the list bearing names of 128 wanted militants along with their pictures. According to reports, the department has also announced the head money, ranging between Rs0.3 million and Rs8 million.

Rs8 million has been announced as the head money for Syed Qaiser; Rs7 million for Zaheer Qadir, Rs6 million each for Habibul Haq and Syed Naseeb Shah, and Rs5.5 million each for Akhtar Hussain, Kifayat and Syed Ajab Shah. The CTD has assured the informers that their names will be kept secret. Earlier, the anti-terrorism department had issued the list of 166 wanted militants.

