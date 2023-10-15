SNGPL’s drive against gas theft stepped up

PESHAWAR: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Peshawar region has intensified its action against the illegal gas connections and registered 39 cases against the people involved in the illegal practice in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the gas company during its ongoing massive anti-gas theft campaign against gas thieves in different districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki and DI Khan has removed 1548 illegal connections.

It was stated that during the period from Sept 06, 2023 to Oct 12 the raiding parties had removed 1548 Illegal connections, replacing 767 suspected domestic/commercial meters.

In addition, FIRs against 39 accused persons were registered in various police stations to overcome the illegal practice.

The newly posted/appointed General Manager SNGPL Peshawar Syed Mukhtar Shah has strictly directed to take stern action against the people who were involved in the gas theft. The general manager emphasized that gas thieves would be dealt with Iron hands.

It was stated that the SNGPL task force teams would be accompanied by personnel of law enforcement agencies and strict action as per gas theft and recovery act and PPC 462 will be taken which involves on-spot arrests, confiscation of appliances used in gas theft and imprisonment up to 10 years besides heavy fines.

The gas company has also urged the public to extend cooperation to the relevant raiding parties of SNGPL and immediately lodge a gas theft complaint with SNGPL for immediate action against the people involved in gas theft in different localities of the KP province.

