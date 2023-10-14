BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-14

No talks with TTP: PM

APP Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, ruling out any talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said that state of Pakistan was powerful enough to fight them even for next 100 years.

“Don’t you see that their people are being killed on daily basis? Our people are also being martyred. So what kind of talks or impediments (you are talking about)? They are killing my children and I am killing them... The state of Pakistan is so powerful to fight TTP, not just one year rather 100 years,” the prime minister told the media during his visit to Peshawar.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali were also present.

Durrani says ‘there are no governing spaces for TTP in Pakistan’

Asked what the impediments in talks with TTP were, the prime minister said the biggest obstacle was that no one was willing to talk to them. “We don’t want to talk to them. Who told you that we have any intention to talk with TTP,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Kakar, who earlier offered Fateha and laid wreath at the grave of former FC Commandant Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur said, “If you want me to announce the same in North Waziristan or South Waziristan, take me there. Keep in mind; I may die but not Pakistan.”

Rubbishing the notions of any registered Afghan refugees being expelled from Pakistan, the prime minister said only the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan were being ousted.

He said through such measures, Pakistan did not want to undermine its relationship with Afghanistan rather desired to have the ties based on international standards in which the movement of the people would be subject to visas.

He said as the illegal residents had no registration in Pakistan’s database, the state was unable to distinguish between those playing a productive role in the society and the criminals.

He clarified that the expulsion of illegal residents was not out of any vengeance rather the state wanted to rid the country of those causing social ills, as well as, becoming a challenge of terrorism and crimes.

To a question, he said no reports have so far been received about the burning of houses in North Waziristan, Bajaur or Orakzai. However, he asked the IG Police, Chief Secretary and intelligence agencies to provide a reality-based report on the matter.

Asked about the fate of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on his return, the prime minister said the government would act as per the law. Regarding the elections, he said the caretaker setup would play its role in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to announce the final date for polls.

Commenting on the economic situation, Prime Minister Kakar said with the depreciation of the dollar, the country’s loans had been reduced by Rs4000 billion besides impacting the prices of petroleum products, sugar, ghee and other eatables. All this is going to provide relief to the people, but it is not being duly highlighted, he added.

TTP TTP talks caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Governor Haji Ghulam Ali

Comments

1000 characters

No talks with TTP: PM

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories