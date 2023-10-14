SSGC’s rider wins local cycle race

KARACHI: SSGC’s cyclist Abdul Razzaq secured first position to win the 50km long ‘Coach Muhammad Baran Baloch Memorial Cycle Race 2023’, held recently in Karachi’s downtown area.

The engrossing cycle race was organized under the aegis of Sindh Cycling Association (SCA). Featuring 40 cyclists, the race started and also concluded at Railway Stadium, located at II Chundrigar Road after cyclists completed seven rounds from ICI bridge till PIDC House. Abdul Razzaq edged past his rivals by reaching the finishing line in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 27 seconds.

SSGC’s Shaan Baloch and Azaan Baloch too performed brilliantly to secure 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

SSGC’s Secretary Sports, Asif Ansari was the chief guest at the occasion. Ansari distributed trophies and shields to the star performers amongst large gathering of cycling lovers.

